ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- DataSite, a wholesale data center space and network service provider that owns and operates world-class colocation facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, announces the launch of its cloud and IT enablement division, DataSite Atmosphere. DataSite Atmosphere uses a consultative approach to craft cloud and managed IT solutions designed to specific customer needs and requirements.

Harnessing its vast experience in IT, DataSite Atmosphere's service solutions are sensitively architected to meet customers' needs and utilize best-in-class cloud service platforms to fulfill the requirements for compute, memory, storage, and network. DataSite Atmosphere provides a single contract, embedding services with colocation, to arrive at the smartest and most complete hybrid colocation and cloud service solution for tomorrow's enterprise. When customer requirements demand, DataSite Atmosphere will build infrastructure necessary to serve those specific needs. DataSite provides creative, custom solutions that include:

Cloud Ramps to AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud, Interconnect and Azure ExpressRoute

Private, Public and Hybrid Cloud Computing

Network Services including Internet Bandwidth, SD Wan and Edge Network Connectivity

Unified Communications

Virtual Desktop and Hosted Exchange

Backup and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service

Cloud Storage

"The Atmosphere team is keenly aware that the technology ecosystem is ever changing," says Jeff Burges, President and Founder of DataSite. "We believe in creating long-term partnerships that enable customers to continue to evolve utilizing opportune solutions. Atmosphere is uniquely positioned, with its customer centric model, to craft best-in-class colocation and cloud solutions for today and tomorrow."

About DataSite

DataSite offers secure world-class facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, capable of accommodating varying needs in wholesale data center space. DataSite data centers are a unique blend of purpose-built, specially constructed data center facilities and expertly managed data center infrastructure designed to offer affordable colocation options that meet the demanding power density and up-time requirements of the modern computing environment. DataSite's Tier III data center design provides completely redundant and continually operating facilities that are concurrently maintainable with zero scheduled downtime.

