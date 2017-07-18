SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- In collaboration with Bugcrowd, the Car Hacking Village will host a Capture the Flag (CTF) event at DEF CON 25 July 28-30. The winner of this year's CTF will receive a brand new pickup truck donated by Derive Systems. Mazda will also join this year's event, providing a car that hackers can connect to and assess.

"The Car Hacking Village team and volunteers have worked so hard this year to make the village an interactive, hands-on environment," said Robert Leale, Co-founder, Car Hacking Village. "This year, we've expanded our CTF with more vehicles to hack."

In its third year, the Car Hacking Village, sponsored by Novetta, provides attendees the opportunity to expand their knowledge about car hacking and interact with the top minds in the industry. There will be hands-on car hacking with ValueCAN hardware provided by Intrepid Control Systems at the Buck Hacking Zone. Additional sponsors include Bugcrowd, CanBusHack, Fiat-Chrysler of America, Volkswagen, Delphi, Intrepid Control Systems, Spirent, Grimm, and Trillium.

"The Car Hacking Village offers as near a real-world opportunity to hack on cars as you'll find," said Jason Haddix, Head of Trust and Security, Bugcrowd. "By bringing together some of the brightest minds in industry, the Car Hacking Village provides a great environment for learning and a lot of fun, too."

Sponsored by Rapid7 and NXP, this year's Car Hacking Village Badges will double as a car hacking tool. These can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. PST on July 28 in the Car Hacking Village.

About The Car Hacking Village

The Car Hacking Village is a group of Professional and Hobbyist car hackers who work together to provide hands-on, interactive car hacking learning, talks, hardware, and interactive contests. For more information visit www.carhackingvillage.com

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd delivers the ultimate in security assessment for the enterprise. The pioneer and innovator in crowdsourced security testing for the enterprise, Bugcrowd combines the power of more than 60,000 security researchers and its proprietary Crowdcontrol™ platform to surface critical software vulnerabilities, and level the cybersecurity playing field. Bugcrowd provides a range of public, private, and on-demand options that allow companies to commission a customized security testing program to fit their specific needs. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. Bugcrowd is a trademark of Bugcrowd, Inc. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

