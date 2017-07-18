SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: IHSI) announced it has filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 10-Q is available at www.sec.gov.

"The filing fulfills our promise to investors to bring the Company up-to-date with the SEC. It also details our acquisition of the Cresent Construction Company in North Carolina. Cresent Construction is a full service general contracting firm with an excellent reputation of over 32 years of construction. It recorded $7.2 million in revenues for its Fiscal Year ended October 31, 2016," said Devon Jones, Intelligent Highway Solutions CEO. "This acquisition will allow us to work on projects with government agencies and service some of the international companies in North Carolina that we have relationships with in California. The acquisition of Cresent Construction will also help us with expansion of our energy efficient technologies as we expand into the Southeastern U.S."

About Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc.

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. was formed in April, 2011. IHSI develops high and low voltage electrical solutions for a variety of platforms. The Company performs electrical installations, temperature control systems, communication and wireless integration and advanced lighting systems.

Safe Harbor:

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date such information was released. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after release of this information.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



