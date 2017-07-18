LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- CryoUSA, the world's leader in providing whole body cryotherapy and other recovery modalities, announces today its installation of NovoTHOR, CRYOSENSE and HYPERICE recovery products at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

"CryoUSA has set the industry standard when it comes to offering reliable and cutting-edge products," said Mark Murdock, managing partner of CryoUSA. "CryoUSA units are being used by professional athletes across the board and I couldn't be more pleased to provide our one-of-a kind treatments to UFC athletes during their athletic training and for their overall wellness."

As a result, athletes competing under the UFC banner will now have access to CryoUSA's best-in-class offerings including NovoTHOR and CRYOSENSE treatments, in addition to HYPERICE products.

Below is a breakdown of each product and its unique benefits fighters will experience.

NovoTHOR Whole Body Light Pod: This whole-body light pod provides Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, which has been proven to improve muscle recovery, joint motion and post-exercise soreness, as well as reduce oxidative stress (an underlying trigger for most diseases and degenerative conditions). Each relaxing session is approximately 12 minutes, and can be repeated several times a week.





CRYOSENSE: CRYOSENSE is the only cryotherapy unit in the world with alternating heat and cold sessions. The session begins with 40 seconds of heat ranging up to 176 degrees F and then ends with a standard 2-3 minute cryotherapy session with temperatures reaching down to -320 degrees F. Over the next 48 hours, the process of restoration occurs and the body returns to a better state with reduced pain and inflammation, and increased energy levels.





HYPERICE: VYPER: VYPER is a cutting-edge fitness and recovery device that uses pressure and vibration to improve the body's overall performance. Engineered to deliver high intensity vibration, VYPER loosens and lengthens muscles to increase range of motion and flexibility as well as helps reduce muscle soreness and stiffness for better recovery. HYPERSPHERE: HYPERSPHERE is a soft tissue ball that delivers pressure and high intensity vibration to target specific parts of the body. Its spherical shape and small size is optimal for localized treatment to regions such as glutes, hips, back, shoulders and feet.



As the world's first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center, the Performance Institute is a state-of-the-art 30,000 square-foot facility provides benefits and services to all athletes competing under the UFC banner. The Performance Institute is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition and physical therapy, with a designed focus to provide athletes with world class performance optimization, at no cost to the athletes. For more information, please visit UFCPI.com.

To learn more about CryoUSA and to learn more about its line of recovery treatments, visit www.cryousasolutions.com.

About CryoUSA

CryoUSA is the established world leader in cryotherapy and recovery, providing unmatched expertise to numerous sports organizations. CryoUSA is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, SMU Athletics, and the Official Cryotherapy Provider of the Oregon Project at Nike and the Dallas Mavericks. Nine other NBA teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, and other NCAA teams have chosen CryoUSA as its cryotherapy equipment provider. In addition, CryoUSA provides cryotherapy to athletes from USA Triathlon, USA Track and Field, MLB, UFC, the NHL and more. Having installed more than 300 cryotherapy units and helping start more than 250 independent cryotherapy businesses nationwide, the experienced team members at CryoUSA are the go-to specialists in the recovery industry. To learn more about whole body cryotherapy and additional recovery modalities, visit CryoUSAsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Perez

Uproar PR

321.236.0102

Email Contact



