CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings, with prices on most of today's popular leases holding steady from last month. Thirty-nine vehicles maintained their prices from the previous month to this month. Additionally there are fifteen models being offered for $200 monthly or less and three vehicles currently offered for less than $150 per month.

The Nissan Sentra SV, Volkswagen Jetta S and Nissan Altima 2.5 S are all currently offered for less than $150 per month on Wantalease.com. The Nissan Sentra SV and the Volkswagen Jetta S are both currently priced at $109 per month making them the most affordable vehicles for the month. The Nissan Sentra SV has remained the same price for three months but the Volkswagen Jetta S decreased in price by 29.4% since last month.

Only one luxury vehicle is currently offered at less than $350 monthly: The Infiniti Q50 2.0T Premium for $329 per month. With its price tag stable, this vehicle has not fluctuated in price for the past three months.

"Good deals on popular leased cars are remaining steady as summer continues," said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. "As dealers continue to try to find ways to attract more lease shoppers, we expect these prices to remain stable in the coming months."

The Ford Fusion SE FWD also saw significant price declines from the previous month. The Ford Fusion SE FWD dropped 16.7% with a monthly payment of just $169 per month. On the other hand, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD saw the largest increase in price from June to July, with its monthly lease offer rising 33.33%. The model is currently offered at $339 monthly.

