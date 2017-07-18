Frost & Sullivan Applauds StarLeaf's Visionary Leadership in the Video Conferencing Industry for Delivering Exceptional Services Based on its Purpose-Built Architecture, the OpenCloud

StarLeaf's state-of-the-art technology, licensing model, and price/performance value elevate video conferencing services to unprecedented levels

SAO PAULO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the video conferencing industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes StarLeaf with the 2017 Latin American Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. StarLeaf's value proposition of extreme flexibility, tailored solutions, and customer value is proving disruptive in the Latin American video conferencing market. These outstanding product benefits have enabled the company to grow across industry verticals and geographical locations-across the enterprise segment, among Fortune 500 companies and in the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) as well.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534800/Frost_and_Sullivan_StarLeaf_Award___Photo.jpg

StarLeaf aims to simplify the communication process by developing and operating its own platform, which allows it to be in full control of the service quality. Its purpose-built architecture, called OpenCloud, helps the company provide secure, reliable, and feature-rich voice and video collaboration services. OpenCloud is deployed in data centers around the world and is fully redundant and duplicated at each point of presence (PoP), which ensures uninterrupted service. In addition, all systems are backed up daily to ensure that all customer configurations are protected and up to date.

"StarLeaf lets customers leverage their existing video endpoints even while using the company's services. Alternately, if the customer decides to renew its terminals, StarLeaf offers cost-effective and state-of-the-art endpoints, ranging from robust rooms solutions to small huddle room systems," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Sebastian Menutti. "Unlike other solutions, StarLeaf delivers seamless interoperability across all platforms to enable direct calling, bi-directional content sharing, and multi-party conferencing and recording. Therefore, users do not have to rely on bridges; they can simply dial any user the same way they would use a phone."

Although StarLeaf has been providing solutions to Latin American customers since 2015, it has already acquired important accounts in both the SMB and large enterprise segments. It serves a variety of verticals such as food chains, sports and entertainment, nonprofit organizations, manufacturing, professional services, and retail and consumer goods. Every channel partner that sells StarLeaf is required to have all of its services running internally, so they can fully understand and demonstrate the company's value proposition.

StarLeaf offers robust support for Microsoft's Skype for Business (SfB) environment, which allows its customers to seamlessly communicate with SfB users. The company enables any third-party video meeting room system, such as Cisco, Polycom, or Lifesize, to join a scheduled Skype meeting, preserving the workflow of the SfB client user. This delivers great value to StarLeaf's customers because SfB has been adopted by many organizations in Latin America.

StarLeaf's licensing model is based on concurrent usage, which means that the customer only pays for the services consumed. Because StarLeaf offers monthly subscriptions, customers can avoid big upfront investments in video conferencing infrastructure, and do away with the high costs of managing and maintaining aging, on-premise infrastructure.

"Due to the advanced communication protocols, StarLeaf OpenCloud has a much lower bandwidth requirement than the industry's average," noted Menutti. "This eliminates the need for strong connections, which are often expensive in some Latin American countries. Overall, StarLeaf's focus on driving business value through constant innovation makes it truly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's honor."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. In short, the award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About StarLeaf

StarLeaf brings people together through the power of video calling and conferencing. StarLeaf is a service provider with a global platform that delivers secure, reliable and rich video conferencing services to Fortune 500 companies all the way down to the smallest organizations around the world. Whether a company chooses StarLeaf conference room systems or already has their own - for instance from Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize or Avaya - StarLeaf removes the complexity and cost of management and enables users to call anyone else, including those who use Microsoft Skype for Business as their client. For more information, please visitwww.starleaf.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P: +54 11 4777 5300

F: +54 11 4777 0071

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

Michele Durban

P: +44 7788446055

E: Michele.Durban@starleaf.com