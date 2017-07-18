Zeta Global Acquires Boomtrain to Accelerate Roll-out of Its Machine Learning-Driven Marketing Cloud

Fast-Growing Enterprise SaaS Company Shaping the Next Wave of Marketing Technology

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Zeta Global, the data-driven marketing technology innovator whoseSaaS-based marketing cloud helps leading brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships, announced today that it has acquired Boomtrain, a machine learning driven marketing technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to drive personalised messaging across all digital touchpoints.

Boomtrain developedthe firstmarketing technology platform with machine intelligence at its core, enabling brands to better understand and communicate with their customers. Launched in March 2014, the Boomtrain platform has gained significant traction, attracting more than 120 clients including leading media companies such as CBS and Dow Jones. Boomtrain's technology will become the personalisation engine within ZetaHub, the Gartner Magic Quadrant-rated digital marketing hub. Following the acquisition, Zeta will hold one of the largest machine learning patent portfolios in marketing technology.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Boomtrain's world-class team and technology to Zeta Global," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "My co-founder John Sculley and I believe machine learning will fuel next-generation marketing technology. This acquisition accelerates Zeta's already significant investments and achievements in machine learning to enable the world's leading brands to deliver 1:1 marketing at scale."

"We're thrilled to be joining Zeta's growing team," said Chris Monberg, Boomtrain's Co-Founder and CTO, who will become CTO at Zeta Global. "Our team was impressed by Zeta's vision and commitment to becoming aleader in the nexus of machine learning and omni-channel messaging. Combining our innovative tech stack with Zeta's scale will enable brands to achieve more than first generation marketing clouds."

The integration of Boomtrain's engineering and data science teams brings Zeta's global headcount to more than 1,300 employees. Boomtrain's San Francisco headquarters will become part of Zeta's Silicon Valley Center of Excellence. Boomtrain's Bangalore office will be Zeta's third engineering hub in India and a center for investment in advanced R&D and machine learning.

The deal marks the 10th acquisition in 10 years for Zeta Global, and follows the closing of a $140 million Series F financing round in April of this year.

About Zeta Global:

Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology innovator whose SaaS-based marketing cloud and professional services help 500+ Fortune 1000 and Middle Market brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships through actionable data, advanced analytics and machine learning. Founded by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley (former CEO of Apple and Pepsi-Cola) in 2007, the Company's highly rated ZetaHub technology platform has been recognised in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs (February 2017) and in its Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management (April 2017) competing with offerings from Oracle, IBM, Salesforce and Adobe. Operating on four continents with 1,300+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York City, with Centers of Excellence in Silicon Valley, Boston, London, and Hyderabad, India.

About Boomtrain:

Boomtrain is an artificial intelligence powered marketing platform that drives relevant interactions with users at every touchpoint, increasing engagement with brands. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by top-tier VC firms including Cota Capital, Crosslink Capital, Lerer Ventures, Sierra Ventures, and Streamlined Ventures. To learn more about Boomtrain, visitboomtrain.com.