Global $4.2 Billion Intraoperative Imaging Market, 2014-2025 - Rising Applications of Intraoperative Imaging in Neurosurgeries and Orthopedic Surgeries

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intraoperative Imaging Market By Product (iCT, Intraoperative Ultrasound, iMRI, C-Arms Systems), By Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, ENT Surgery, Oncology Surgery) By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a major factor projected to propel growth during the forecast period. The popularity of minimally invasive surgery is rising because it is does not require major incisions, which results in reduced



scarring, less pain, shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery. Various advanced intraoperative imaging devices such as Mobile C-arms, Computed Tomography (CT), Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI), and ultrasound devices are widely used for minimally invasive surgeries.



Technological advancement is another major factor supporting market growth. Vendors are focusing on development of innovative and advanced products to cater to the unmet needs of surgeons. Advanced technologies such as iMRI provide high-quality imaging and higher precision during surgery. For instance, VISIUS iMRI delivers high-quality images and real-time data during surgical procedures.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:



- Intraoperative CT systems segment was the largest revenue-grossing segment of the overall market in 2016, due to high application of these systems in image-guided neurosurgery & orthopedic surgery

- The iMRI systems segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and growing popularity of these systems for critical surgeries

- In the application segment, neurosurgery accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

- Hospitals dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016 because they accounted for the highest number of surgical procedures

- The North American region held the highest revenue share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

- The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rising disposable income, developing healthcare facilities, and increasing prevalence of neurological & orthopedic disorders.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Intraoperative Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Intraoperative Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Intraoperative Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Intraoperative Imaging Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Intraoperative Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Product, Application, End use



8 Competitive Landscape



GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

iMRIS, Deerfield Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Brainlab AG

NeuroLogica Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnn6fv/intraoperative

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716