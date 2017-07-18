Visionscape Group Places Bin Order with Egbert Taylor Group

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visionscape Group has placed a bin order from UK based manufacturer, Egbert Taylor Group. The first phase of the order will be delivered in Q3 2017. Taylor Bins will supply commercial waste and recycling containers over the next few years including the Taylor Continental 1100L unit.

The Visionscape consignment will be embedded with radio-frequency identification systems (RFID), enabling a live tracking system to record the movement and fill status of thousands of bins across Visionscape's serving regions. The inclusion of RFID will allow those using the units, which include municipalities and private sector companies, to optimise their solid waste management infrastructure meet the demands of the markets.

"We are proud to be associated with the Taylor and Sellers brand. The Egbert Taylor Group, a company with a heritage in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality containers and a symbol of the very best of British engineering." said Visionscape Executive Director, Harry Ackerman.

About Egbert Taylor Group

Taylor is the world-leading metal waste bin and recycling container manufacturer led by our fully EN840 compliant Continental bin range. The group is a leading provider of galvanised steel metal waste bin and recycling containers with 50 years of experience. Taylor Bins custom-made steel containers have now been earmarked for high-profile projects throughout emerging markets.

About Visionscape

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and wastewater treatment. The company aims to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging market, utilising a highly-experienced team, cutting-edge technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities. Visionscape also offer serviced for commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare clients.

