Kenshoo Introduces e-Commerce Marketing Following a Successful Round of Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kenshoo is unlocking the potential of e-Commerce for marketers to grow their brand and reach consumers starting with Amazon

Kenshoo (http://www.Kenshoo.com), the global leader in agile marketing, today announced its foray into e-Commerce marketing, leading the charge in bringing this critical channel into prominence alongside social and search marketing. This announcement marks another step forward in Kenshoo's mission to further drive business growth and marketplace competitiveness for the world's leading brands. The first phase of this initiative leverages Amazon's Ads API with a select group of agencies and brands as design partners and has already received strong positive feedback.

"As e-Commerce becomes ever more immersive and integrated into our everyday experiences, it is the native, API driven, digital advertising channels that are becoming the storefronts for today's shoppers," said Kenshoo CEO Yoav Izhar-Prato. "e-Commerce is poised to become one of the fastest growing channels marketing has ever seen and we want to make sure our clients are first in line to take full advantage of it".

"We've been seeing great success thus far on Amazon and are thrilled to work with Kenshoo and OMD to take this to the next level," said Amaury Rosier, e-Commerce Marketing Director at Levi Strauss & Co.

To stay competitive in this era of digital transformation, marketers are racing to implement more effective customer experience strategies that engage consumers at every stage of the customer journey. Marketers that have been successfully doing this through social and search marketing are now looking to e-Commerce native, API driven advertising to help reach customers at the right place at the right time and drive significant results. This marketing channel provides elevated engagement and extended customer reach in a native, non-intrusive and scalable way. This makes the overall effect of adding e-Commerce to a marketing program go beyond increasing performance to also strengthen brand awareness.

"Partnering with Kenshoo to help design an elegant technology solution to an obstacle our teams have experienced has further opened the door to more efficiently manage Amazon Marketing Services buys," said Clint Armstrong, Sr. Partner, Group Director, Search & Social at Mindshare. "With Kenshoo's search and social data as a gauge, potential visibility with this new solution is undeniable."

With over a decade of innovation, Kenshoo has been able to leverage its deep domain expertise and technological assets including automation, artificial intelligence and optimization to provide customers with a best in class e-Commerce marketing offering that is both scalable and agile. "e-Commerce marketing will become a key pillar in Kenshoo's agile marketing offering," says Oren Stern, Kenshoo's e-Commerce GM. "We see fundamental shifts in consumer behavior feeding a completely new commerce experience, an experience Kenshoo is strongly positioned to serve."

"Amazon is a key platform for e-Commerce search and discovery, and we're excited to partner with Kenshoo to help us streamline management of Amazon Marketing Services." Sean McDonald, MD Reprise Media.

Kenshoo is making its e-Commerce offering available to more brands through its invite-only design partner program.

About Kenshoo

Kenshoo is a technology company that equips marketers with self-service applications to build their brands and generate demand by executing digital advertising across the world's leading mobile and desktop publishers. Kenshoo offers the only marketing solution that is deeply integrated across Google, Facebook, Bing, Pinterest, Snapchat, Instagram, Yahoo, Yandex, Yahoo Japan, and Baidu through each publisher's native API. Kenshoo's solutions are architected upon the principles of agile marketing which include audience targeting, optimization algorithms, automation controls, and actionable analytics to allow marketers to quickly and efficiently keep their marketing programs in-step with the ever-changing consumer journey. Kenshoo has 27 international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, and Bain Capital Ventures. Please visit Kenshoo.com for more information.