Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative PHS, AA-CAES, Isothermal CAES & LAES), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (SMES) & Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries)
The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Next Generation EST market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $9.0 bn in 2017.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
TheNext Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 187 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 240 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Next Generation EST market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope:
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 187 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Next Generation EST market.
• Global Next Generation EST market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• Next Generation EST submarket forecasts from 2017-2027
• Thermal submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Electro Chemical submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Electro Mechanical submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Hydrogen Storage submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Regional Next Generation EST market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• North America
• Europe
• China and Japan
• ROW
• Company profiles for the leading 10 Next Generation EST companies
• Johnson Controls
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Duke Energy Corporation
• NextEra Energy, Inc.
• Edison International
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• ABB Group
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone with interest in the Next Generation EST market
• Oil & gas operators
• Commodity traders
• Investment managers
• Arbitrage companies and divisions
• Energy price reporting companies
• Energy company managers
• Energy consultants
• Oil and gas company executives and analysts
• Heads of strategic development
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Market analysts,
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Next Generation EST market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today theNext Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative PHS, AA-CAES, Isothermal CAES & LAES), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (SMES) & Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries). Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report, please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1922/Next-Generation-Energy-Storage-Technologies-(EST)-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:
ABB Group
A123 Systems
Air Liquide
Air Products
Airbus Defense and Space
ALACAES
Alpiq
Axpo
Ballard Power Systems
Bruker
Byd Co. Ltd.
Chubu Electric
DLR
Dresser Rand
Duke Energy Corporation
E.ON
Eagle Crest Energy
Edison International
EDF
Electric Power Development Co.,
Ener1
Enercon
Energias de Portugal
EnZinc
Eos Energy Storage
Fluidic Energy
Fujikura
Furukawa Electric
Gartner
General Compression
General Electric
General Motors
Grid Logic
Gridflex Energy LLC Principals
Highview Power
Hitachi
Honda
Hydrogenics
IBM
Illwerge AG
ITM Power
J-Power
Johnson Controls
Linde
LG Chem Ltd.
Magnum Energy Storage
Mercedes-Benz
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NextEra Energy Inc.
Nissan
Norsk Hydro
Oxis Energy
Pacific Gas and Electric
Peak Hour Power LLC
Pellion Technologies
PG&E
Phinergy
PJM
Proinso
Proton Motor
Proton Motor
ReVolt Technology
Robert Bosch GmbH
RWE
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Siemens Dailmer
Sion Power
Sony
Superconductor Technologies
SuperPower
SustainX
Tesla
Texas Center for Superconductivity
Thüga
Toyota
UTC Power
Valence Technology
Verbund
Volkswagen
ZAF Energy Systems
Züblin
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com