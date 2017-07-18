Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative PHS, AA-CAES, Isothermal CAES & LAES), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (SMES) & Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries)

The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Next Generation EST market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $9.0 bn in 2017.

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 187 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Next Generation EST market.

• Global Next Generation EST market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• Next Generation EST submarket forecasts from 2017-2027

• Thermal submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Electro Chemical submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Electro Mechanical submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Hydrogen Storage submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Regional Next Generation EST market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• North America

• Europe

• China and Japan

• ROW

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Next Generation EST companies

• Johnson Controls

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Duke Energy Corporation

• NextEra Energy, Inc.

• Edison International

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ABB Group

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report :

ABB Group

A123 Systems

Air Liquide

Air Products

Airbus Defense and Space

ALACAES

Alpiq

Axpo

Ballard Power Systems

Bruker

Byd Co. Ltd.

Chubu Electric

DLR

Dresser Rand

Duke Energy Corporation

E.ON

Eagle Crest Energy

Edison International

EDF

Electric Power Development Co.,

Ener1

Enercon

Energias de Portugal

EnZinc

Eos Energy Storage

Fluidic Energy

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

Gartner

General Compression

General Electric

General Motors

Grid Logic

Gridflex Energy LLC Principals

Highview Power

Hitachi

Honda

Hydrogenics

IBM

Illwerge AG

ITM Power

J-Power

Johnson Controls

Linde

LG Chem Ltd.

Magnum Energy Storage

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NextEra Energy Inc.

Nissan

Norsk Hydro

Oxis Energy

Pacific Gas and Electric

Peak Hour Power LLC

Pellion Technologies

PG&E

Phinergy

PJM

Proinso

Proton Motor

Proton Motor

ReVolt Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

RWE

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Siemens Dailmer

Sion Power

Sony

Superconductor Technologies

SuperPower

SustainX

Tesla

Texas Center for Superconductivity

Thüga

Toyota

UTC Power

Valence Technology

Verbund

Volkswagen

ZAF Energy Systems

Züblin

