Cover-More, a global specialist travel insurance and emergency assistance provider, today announced their customers will have access to unprecedented security when they travel through on-demand crisis response services from global risk consultancy, FocusPoint International.

FocusPoint's Crisis Assistance Plus (CAP™) will provide Cover-More customers with destination-based safety and security information, itinerary-based and GPS traveller tracking, real-time alerts and immediate access to 24/7 crisis consultants and in-country response to travel risks including terrorism, criminal violence, wrongful detention, hijacking and kidnapping for ransom.

Cover-More is one of the first global travel insurance providers to partner with FocusPoint to offer Crisis Assistance Plus (CAP™). The move, according to Cover-More CEO of Financial Institutions and Direct, Carole Tokody, is part of Cover-More's fundamental value proposition to help their customers to keep travelling.

"The inclusion of security and crisis assistance in Cover-More travel insurance initially for customers on www.covermore.com means we can now provide them with an all-embracing circle of protection and care. Our Cover-More brand has always been synonymous with exceptional emergency medical assistance and we are amplifying our existing assistance capability and customer protection offer with the inclusion of world-class security assistance," Ms Tokody said.

"The world faces unprecedented challenges driven by political and economic instability, racial and religious violence and the mass displacement of people searching for shelter and peace. However, our customers want to keep travelling and many have to keep travelling for work. Cover-More will continue to do everything we can to reshape our travel insurance and emergency assistance to provide our customers with the optimum level of protection and support in the world we live in today," she said.

Crisis Assistance Plus (CAP™) will provide access to a sophisticated 24/7 Crisis Response Centre and highly experienced crisis response consultants with deep knowledge and backgrounds in military special operations, kidnap for ransom and extortion resolution, crisis communications, social unrest, private aviation, global logistics, investigations, intelligence gathering and analysis.

Greg Pearson, President, and CEO of FocusPoint said, "FocusPoint International is proud to partner with Cover-More, a true leader in redefining the traditional travel insurance model. The power of this partnership will indeed set a new standard in how travel assistance is delivered around the world. We could not be more excited about this opportunity."

About Cover-More Group

Cover-More Group is a global specialist and integrated travel insurance, medical assistance and employee assistance provider. Cover-More has strong market positions in Australia, India and the USA where the group owns Travelex Insurance Services. In addition, Cover-More has a presence in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Cover-More has diversified distribution across retail travel, aviation, financial institutions and direct which is underpinned by optimisation technology. The group was acquired by Zurich Insurance Group in 2017. www.covermoregroup.com

About FocusPoint

FocusPoint International is a global risk consultancy that specializes in the full provision of travel risk management and crisis response services for business travelers, leisure travelers, and dispersed assets. FocusPoint's flagship Crisis Assistance Plus is the most comprehensive, low-cost medical, and travel security assistance solution available in the market today. More information is available at www.focuspointintl.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005561/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Pilot PR

Angela Cross, +61 412 929 397

angela@pilotpr.com.au