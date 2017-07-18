Puration, Inc.: Puration Schedules Grow Operation Acquisition Closing For July 20

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced a scheduled closing date of July 20, 2017 to finalize the acquisition of a 25-greenhouse grow operation. The Company announced last week a $1.2 million sales contract where a wholesale buyer will purchase PURA's production from the 25-greenhouse operation up to $100,000 per month. The grow operation has the potential to expand production to another 400 irrigated greenhouse pads ready for buildout. Management anticipates the operations have the potential to expand to as high as $16 million in annual sales and substantially higher as the legalization process for medical marijuana matures.

