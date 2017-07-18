National Company "Astana EXPO-2017": Kazakhstan and Austria Agree on Cooperation in Green Technologies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kazakhstan and Austria have signed a memorandum on cooperation to introduce the green economy concept as part of the International forum Green Bridge Partnership Program held at EXPO 2017.

The bilateral agreement also provides for the establishment of an International Center for the development of greentechnologies and thedevelopment of investment projects under the auspices of the UN.

In his opening speech, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev emphasized the importance of introducingprinciplesofresource conservation in the light of Kazakhstan's obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 compared to 1990. He also emphasized the importance ofthe Green Bridge Partnership Program for achieving the goals, including those related to green technology transfer.

"At a national level, Kazakhstan has already begun to implement a large-scale program to modernize the country's economy. The necessary legal framework has been put in place to ensure a smooth transition to a green economy," added Mr. Bozumbayev.

During the international forum, which lasted two days, the participants discussed a number of issues including the development of low carbon technologies, adhering to the Paris Agreement and attracting green investments.

About the Green Bridge Partnership Program

The Program was initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan at the meeting of the 66th Session of the UN General Assembly and approved at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

The Program is aimed at promoting cooperation between countries, the business community and the general public to support the transition to a green economy.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 is dedicated to Future Energy. It is an educational and recreational event that will take place between June 10 and September 10 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

Follow us on social media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-D1aUUN1oQGyUUbZv1zXg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Expo2017AstanaInternational/timeline

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Expo2017_Int

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expo2017astana_intl/

Weibo: http://weibo.com/p/1006065901042853/home?from=page_100606&mod=TAB&is_hot=1

National company "Astana EXPO-2017"

For more information, please contact:

Emin Bayramov

Expo2017@m-p.ru

Natalia Kostikova,

expo2017@m-p.ru,

+7(903)209-35-00

