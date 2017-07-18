Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market to Reach $4.53 Billion by 2022 - Rising Demand in Different Potential Applications is Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market is expected to reach $4.53 billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022.
Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of phthalate plasticizers is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizer market. Rising demand in different potential applications is expected to further drive the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers. However, rising prices of raw materials, such as adipic acid is a key challenge for the growth of the market. The use of a high-cost non-phthalate plasticizer will invariably increase the cost of the end products, which can lead to manufacturers switching to other materials over non-phthalates.
The flooring & wall coverings segment was the largest application segment of non-phthalate plasticizer market in 2016, owing to the increasing use of non-phthalate plasticizers in the construction industry. Non-phthalate plasticizers are used in the flooring application, as they can withstand heavy foot traffic such as in retail stores and repeated cleaning such as healthcare facilities.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for non-phthalate plasticizers, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the two key markets for non-phthalate plasticizers in Asia-Pacific. Increasing construction activities and a growing electronics industry are expected to support the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring & wall coverings and wire & cable applications in the country.
Companies Mentioned:
- Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
- BASF SE
- DIC Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Emerald Performance Materials, LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxonmobil Corporation
- Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- KAO Corporation
- KLJ Group
- LG Chem Ltd
- Lanxess AG
- Myriant Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- OXEA Corporation
- Perstorp Holding Ab
- Polynt S.P.A
- Polyone Corporation
- Shandong Qilu Plasticizer Co. Ltd
- Synegis Bvba
- The Hallstar Company
- UPC Technology Corporation
- Velsicol Chemical, LLC
- Vertellus Holdings LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvc4jh/nonphthalate
