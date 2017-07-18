Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market to Reach $4.53 Billion by 2022 - Rising Demand in Different Potential Applications is Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Non-phthalate Plasticizer Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market is expected to reach $4.53 billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of phthalate plasticizers is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizer market. Rising demand in different potential applications is expected to further drive the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers. However, rising prices of raw materials, such as adipic acid is a key challenge for the growth of the market. The use of a high-cost non-phthalate plasticizer will invariably increase the cost of the end products, which can lead to manufacturers switching to other materials over non-phthalates.

The flooring & wall coverings segment was the largest application segment of non-phthalate plasticizer market in 2016, owing to the increasing use of non-phthalate plasticizers in the construction industry. Non-phthalate plasticizers are used in the flooring application, as they can withstand heavy foot traffic such as in retail stores and repeated cleaning such as healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for non-phthalate plasticizers, in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the two key markets for non-phthalate plasticizers in Asia-Pacific. Increasing construction activities and a growing electronics industry are expected to support the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring & wall coverings and wire & cable applications in the country.

Companies Mentioned:



Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Exxonmobil Corporation

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

KAO Corporation

KLJ Group

LG Chem Ltd

Lanxess AG

Myriant Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

OXEA Corporation

Perstorp Holding Ab

Polynt S.P.A

Polyone Corporation

Shandong Qilu Plasticizer Co. Ltd

Synegis Bvba

The Hallstar Company

UPC Technology Corporation

Velsicol Chemical, LLC

Vertellus Holdings LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Type



7 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Application



8 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvc4jh/nonphthalate

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716