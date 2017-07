EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) announced the company's Board of Directors appointed Alexandre Bompard as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Groupe Carrefour, effective immediately. At the meeting of Board of Directors, Georges Plassat confirmed his intention to retire.



The Board of Carrefour co-opted Alexandre Bompard to replace Georges Plassat as a member of the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX