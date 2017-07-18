TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Darnley Bay Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE: DBL) (the "Company" or "Darnley Bay") shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual and special meeting held on July 17, 2017, which included:

-- The election of the board of directors; -- The appointment of auditor; -- The approval of the company's stock option plan; -- The amendment of the Articles of Incorporation approving the change of name

A total of 62,144,987 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting and all resolutions were passed, as follows:

Appointment of Directors For Withhold/Against Kerry Knoll 99.87% 0.13% Jamie Levy 99.56% 0.44% Stephen Reford 96.82% 3.18% Parviz Farsangi 99.95% 0.05% Brian Jennings 99.95% 0.05% Other Resolutions Appointment of Auditors 95.24% 4.76% Approval of Stock Option Plan 99.26% 0.74% Name Change 99.86% 0.14%

Darnley Bay intends to implement the name change to Pine Point Mining Ltd. in the coming weeks.

"The new name better reflects the main focus of the Company, which is to bring the Pine Point lead-zinc deposit back into production," says Mr. Levy. At the time of the name change, the Company will be changing its TSX:V Trading Symbol to ZINC.

Darnley Bay is also pleased to announce the completion of a short documentary on our Pine Point zinc project near Hay River in the Northwest Territories. Prepared by Pinnacle Digest in conjunction with Darnley Bay, the documentary was recently filmed in Hay River and at our Pine Point zinc project and can be viewed here or at our website, www.darnleybay.com.

Stanley Clemmer, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this press release.

About Darnley Bay Resources Limited

Darnley Bay acquired a 100% interest in the Pine Point lead-zinc project in December, 2016. Since that time a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project was prepared by JDS Energy & Mining. This analysis showed a robust mining operation which, over a 13-year mine life, would have an after-tax net present value of $210.5 million and internal rate of return of 34.5%, with a payback of 1.8 years. To view further details of the study, please see the full technical study as filed on SEDAR here.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Darnley Bay expects are forward-looking statements. Although Darnley Bay believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Darnley Bay, investors should review registered filings at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

