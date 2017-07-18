

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $530 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $406 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $2.13 billion. This was up from $1.83 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $530 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX