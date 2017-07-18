Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") announced today that it has conducted, and that it has closed, a non-brokered private placement raise. In total Two Hundred and Seventy-Nine Thousand, Four Hundred Dollars and Fifty Cents ("$279,400.50") CDN was raised by issuing One Million Eight Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy ("1,862,670") Units at a price of Fifteen Cents ("$0.15") CDN per Unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Corporation, and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation for Twenty-Five Cents ("$0.25") CDN for a period of 36 months from the closing date. All common shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. No commission or finder's fee is payable with respect to the closing of this placement. Proceeds of the placements will be used for working capital purposes.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based Oil Company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in the State of Texas: the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the La Vernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.advantagewonoilcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

