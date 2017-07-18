

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google has unveiled the 'Enterprise Edition' of its smart glasses hardware.



The company said that Glass Enterprise Edition is now available to more businesses through its network of expert partners After two years in a limited program.



In a blog post Tuesday, Google Glass project leader Jay Kothari said, 'GE was one of the first businesses to experience the benefits of Glass in the workplace. Now, there are more than 50 businesses, including AGCO, DHL, Dignity Health, NSF International, Sutter Health,The Boeing Company, and Volkswagen, who have been using Glass to complete their work faster and more easily than before. Based on the positive feedback we've received from these customers in a special program we've been running for the past two years, we're now making Glass Enterprise Edition available to more businesses through our network of partners.'



Jay Kothari also said Workers in many fields, like manufacturing, logistics, field services, and healthcare find it useful to consult a wearable device for information and other resources while their hands are busy. That's why the company has spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customized software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields.



Jay Kothari said, 'We've also made improvements to the design and hardware so that it's lightweight and comfortable for long term wear. We've increased the power and battery life too.'



Glass is a very small, lightweight wearable computer with a transparent display that brings information into line of sight.



In early 2015, Google shuttered the Google Glass site, thanking users for 'exploring with us,' while promising that 'the journey doesn't end here.' However, while the original $1,500 Glass Explorer's Edition was no longer available to the public, Alphabet continued to supply US companies like GE, Boeing DHL and AGCO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX