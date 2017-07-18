Global Composite Materials Market to Reach an Estimated $39.1 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Increasing Automotive Production & High Growth in Construction

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global composite materials market is expected to reach an estimated $39.1 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. The global composites end product market is expected to reach an estimated $113.2 billion by 2022.

The future of the global composites market looks attractive, with opportunities in the transportation, construction, wind energy, pipe & tank, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronic, aerospace and others. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and low flame retardant materials demand in E&E industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of low-cost carbon fibers, high performance glass fiber and shorter cycle time of resin system.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. The major drivers for growth are increasing automotive production, high growth in construction, and infrastructure development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About the Composites Industry



3. Competitive Analysis between Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, and the Composites Industry



4. Global Reinforcement Market



5. Global Resin Market



6. Global Composites Market by Material Type



7. Global Composites by Market Segments



8. Global Composites Market by Manufacturing Processes



9. Trends and Forecasts



10. Regional Analysis



11. Value Chain Analysis and Industry Leaders



12. Materials and Technology Needs for the Future Composites Industry



13. Innovations in Composites Industry



