VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Viscount Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VML)(OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gilles Arseneau to complete a NI43-101 Report of its historical and current data from drilling and sampling at its Silver Cliff Project in Colorado. Dr. Arseneau holds a Ph.D Geology, from Colorado School of Mines, an M.Sc from the University of Western Ontario, 1984, and a B.Sc Univ. of New Brunswick.

Dr. Arseneau's technical expertise includes evaluating gold and base metal deposits in North, Central, and South America, as well as China and Europe. He has more than 25 years' experience consulting to mining companies and engineering firms. Since 2010 he has been independent, working as an associate to SRK Canada, fulfilling the role of Principal Geologist mainly responsible for due diligence reviews of mining projects, preparing resource estimates, including scoping and pre-feasibility studies for many types of metal deposits. Prior to SRK, Dr. Arseneau was the Manager of Geology at Wardrop Engineering from 2006 to 2010, supervising 18 staff in 4 offices in Canada, the UK, and China.

Extremely helpful to Viscount will be his insight gained while at the TSX Venture Exchange from 2002 to 2006, serving as Manager of Geology. Dr. Arseneau was the principal technical advisor for all major mining transactions, including reviewing NI43-101 technical reports, reviewing reverse takeovers, and listing applications. From 1997 to 2002, just after he left Echo Bay Mines, Dr. Arseneau established and then managed the Vancouver office for "RPA" (Roscoe Postle Associates Inc). Dr. Arseneau directed ore reserve audits, resource estimations, valuation of exploration properties and business development for gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

Over the years, some of Dr. Arseneau's clients have included: Teck Mining, Hecla Mining, Nevsun, Silver Standard and Northair Mines.

Chairman Kaare Foy stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Arseneau to the team. His technical expertise will be a tremendous asset reviewing not only our field work and drilling data, but also the newly acquired historical data. This data includes extensive maps of the district showing claims, locations of historic resource estimates, drill holes, township, and infrastructure data. This is all proving to be valuable as we move the project forward."

About Viscount Mining (TSX VENTURE: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,029 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. Subsequently, there was little activity until the late 1960s to early 1990s when the property underwent substantial periods of exploration and evaluation. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study which formed the company's decision to put the property into production. Plans were halted due to the restructuring of Tenneco after it was sold. Other companies exploring here besides Tenneco Minerals have included: Freeport, Hecla, Homestake, Moly Corp, Coca Mines and Tenneco Minerals. In January 2017, Viscount Mining reported additional high grade silver intersections from the drill program completed in December 2016.

The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 9,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines including Blue Bird, Chance Mine, Filmore, Last Chance, Exchequer/ New Century Mine, Ticup and Motherlode mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim MacKenzie, President, CEO and Director

