

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it has received a notification of hearing from the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt a.M. notifying the Company that it intends to formally involve the Company in the ongoing investigation proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Carsten Kengeter.



The allegations raised by the prosecutor relate to an alleged violation of the insider trading prohibition in December 2015 and an alleged omission to make an ad hoc notification in January 2016.



The public prosecutor holds out the prospect to fully terminate proceedings against Mr Kengeter by mutual agreement and without conditions. At the same time, the public prosecutor would impose two fines of 5.5 million euros and 5 million euros on the Company.



The company noted that it will review the notification of hearing from the prosecutor in accordance with its obligations taking into account all the relevant facts, in particular with a view to the fact that the Company, following consultation of experts, continues to believe the allegations made are unfounded in all respects.



