Introducing ROXIO Toast®16 Titanium and Toast® 16 Pro, the latest versions of Roxio's powerful digital media and disc burning software for Mac. Toast now includes the new MultiCam Capture™ making it simple to capture synced footage from your screen, webcam, and supported cameras to help you create engaging video tutorials and presentations. Whether you're making videos for business or fun, Toast 16 with MultiCam Capture is the perfect companion to video editing software like iMovie and Final Cut Pro.

MultiCam Capture in Toast 16 captures all your footage simultaneously, even audio from a high-quality microphone, so there's no post-capture syncing required. Use MultiCam Capture to quickly capture great-looking video footage from multiple angles and your screen. Then import your synced footage into your favorite video editing software to create your final production. With multiple angles recorded, you can explore a variety of creative options, including picture-in-picture effects or switching between camera angles to add interest and draw in viewers.

"With new MultiCam Capture, Toast 16 offers an incredibly powerful video capture and screen recording application. By recording and syncing footage on the fly, you can now easily engage with your audience from any angle. Whether you're creating software training, unboxing videos, or cooking demos, it's never been simpler to capture dynamic content to grab your audience's attention," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Roxio. "Longtime video makers and aspiring YouTube vloggers alike will find MultiCam Capture to be a powerful addition to their video editing toolkit."

Toast 16 Titanium: The complete multimedia suite for Mac

Featuring new MultiCam Capture and a modernized interface, the leading CD & DVD burner for Mac continues to make it simple to burn, copy, capture, edit, convert, and share all of your digital media. Capture online audio and video or convert older media to today's file formats. Easily burn and copy discs or get creative and burn to DVD with menus and chapters. Even encrypt and password-protect your data on disc or USB. With native support for the latest devices, Toast 16 Titanium is your complete burning and media suite.

Toast 16 Pro: Get all the power of Toast 16 Titanium, plus digital media must-haves worth over $250!

-- Enhanced! FotoMagico 5: Turn your photos and videos into mesmerizing HD photo slideshows complete with music, transitions, text, and more. -- New! WinZip® Mac 6: Easily zip, unzip, protect, and share your files with direct support for iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and ZipShare®. -- Blu-ray Disc Plug-in for Toast 16 and MyDVD®: Burn your video to high- definition Blu-ray Disc to watch in HD on any Blu-ray player. -- More than 80 additional Toast MyDVD templates: Create DVD or Blu-ray movies with titles, menus, and chapters. -- COREL Painter® Essentials™: Easily sketch, draw, or paint with Natural-Media® brushes and transform your photos into masterpieces with unrivaled photo-painting and cloning tools. -- COREL AfterShot™ 3: Quickly correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once, without spending hours at your computer.

Availability

Roxio Toast 16 Titanium and Roxio Toast 16 Pro are available now in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish as electronic downloads directly from www.roxio.com. Roxio Toast 16 Titanium and Roxio Toast 16 Titanium with Blu-ray will be available in Japan later this month. Roxio Toast 16 Titanium is available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ GBP 89.99/ EUR 89.99. Roxio Toast 16 Pro is available at the SRP of $149.99 (USD & CAD)/ GBP 139.99/ EUR 139.99. UK and European prices include VAT. Roxio Toast 16 Titanium will also be available at selected retail partners starting in September 2017.

Information on volume licensing for commercial and education organizations is available at www.roxio.com/licensing or by contacting VLP@roxio.com.

About Roxio

Roxio provides consumers and businesses with powerful tools to make the most of their digital media. Whether you're working with photos, video, or amazing gameplay, Roxio gives you the power to preserve, make, store, and share your digital creations. Part of the Corel product family, Roxio's popular software and hardware brands include Roxio Creator®, Toast®, and Game Capture™ HD PRO. For more information about Roxio, please visit www.roxio.com.

