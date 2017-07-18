NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 18, 2017) - The ADVERTISING Club of New York has announced its 2017 Advertising People of the Year. This prestigious award annually recognizes men and women across five categories who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and who have been active in furthering the industry's standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern. The categories also reflect the diversity of people and organizations championing change within the advertising industry.

The honorees will be roasted and toasted at an event on July 18, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:30PM, sponsored by iHeartMedia and Nucleus Marketing Solutions. The event will be emceed by Z100's Danielle Monaro and Bethany Watson from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on iHeartRadio.

This year's honorees are:

Marketer of the Year -- Fernando Machado, Head of Brand Marketing, Burger King

Industry Legend -- Beth Comstock, Vice Chair, GE

Startup Founder -- Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO, MikMak

New Yorker -- 92nd Street Y Represented by Henry Timms, Executive Director

Young Pro -- Sara Sindelar, Next Gen Intrapreneur, IBM

Gina Grillo, President and CEO of The ADVERTISING Club of New York and The International ANDY Awards stated, "Recognizing talent is something the Club is poised to do. Highlighting these industry stars at different junctures in their careers underscores the breadth of the Club's membership. Past recipient lists of this award read like a who's who in advertising -- receiving this honor puts those individuals in a very elite group."

Fernando Machado, Marketer of the Year, has a passion for growing brands and businesses. Starting as an intern at Unilever, he spent 18 years rising through the ranks. There, together with the incredible Dove team, he led the groundbreaking "Dove Real Beauty Sketches" campaign. Now at Burger King, he's spearheaded marketing efforts that have generated buzz and grabbed the attention of the ad industry over the past few years. In fact, Burger King became Client of the Year at the D&AD in 2016, Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year in 2017, and the McWhopper campaign has recently been awarded, The International ANDY Awards top prize, The GRANDY as well as the Grand Effie.

Beth Comstock, Industry Legend, leads GE's efforts to accelerate new growth. She operates GE Business Innovations, which develops new businesses, markets and service models; drives brand value and partners to enhance GE's inventive culture. This unit includes Current, GE Lighting, GE Ventures & Licensing and GE sales, marketing and communications. Prior to assuming this role she held a succession of roles within GE starting with Chief Marketing Officer in 2003, then President of Integrated Media at NBC Universal in 2006, which included the development of hulu.com, Peacock Equity, and acquiring ivillage.com. In 2008, she was named GE's marketing and commercial officer and in 2015, she was named Vice Chair.

Rachel Tipograph, Startup Founder, launched MikMak -- the first platform for native commerce experiences for the social video generation in 2015. They have worked with over 200 brands including GE, GoPro, L'Oreal, Kate Spade, Mondelez, T-Mobile and Zappos. She is the former Global Director of Digital and Social Media at Gap, where she oversaw strategy, implementation and measurement.

92nd Street Y, New Yorker, is a world-class cultural and community center where people all over the world connect through culture, arts, entertainment and conversation. For over 140 years, they have harnessed the power of arts and ideas to enrich, enlighten and change lives, and the power of community to repair the world. The award will be accepted by executive director of 92 nd Street Y, Henry Timms. Under Henry's leadership, 92Y is re-imagining the role of the traditional community center, using innovative programming and new technology both locally and globally. He founded the multi award-winning GivingTuesday in 2012, and co-founded the annual Social Good Summit during UN Week.

Sara Sindelar, Young Pro, is a member of the Next Gen Intrapreneur team which has two roles -- half external and half internal. Internally her team are co-leaders of the IBM Millennial Corps, which is made up of more than 5,400 globally diverse millennial and millennial minded IBMers. Externally, they get IBM to show up in exciting and surprising new places where they can involve a next gen audience to better engage this population with the IBM brand.

