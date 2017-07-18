

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is testing family-style meals and new individual sides at its restaurants in three select cities, starting Monday.



The family-style meals and new sides will be available only in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Antonio, Texas during the limited-time test period through November 18.



Chick-fil-A expects its customer feedback to help it decide whether to roll them out nationwide. The family meals are similar to KFC's popular 'Bucket' meals, which are also meant to bring home food for large groups.



In addition to the family-style meals, Chick-fil-A is testing the options of bacon baked beans and Mac & Cheese as individual sides in these three cities.



The family meals start at $29.99. It includes one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people, with the option to add additional entrees, shareable sides and beverages. Plates, utensils and condiments are also included.



Entrée options include 12 Chick-n-Strips, 4 Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts or Grilled Chicken Breasts, or 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets. Side options include bacon baked beans, fruit cup, Mac & Cheese, side salad and the superfood side.



'Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals - down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,' said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.



The family-style meals also serve a growing demand for takeout options. Thirty-six percent of Chick-fil-A dinner customers take their food to go from restaurants to eat at home.



The family-style meals offers lower calorie options as well. A meal with grilled chicken breasts, side salad and fruit cup with two mini rolls has less than 300 calories per serving.



