Global Construction Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bentley Systems, PlanGrid, Procore, The Sage Group, Trimble & Viewpoint

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global construction management software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Construction Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software. Cloud-based collaboration is one of the technology trends that is transforming the construction management software market. Storing all data on the hard-drive results in the lack of storage and poor interaction with team members.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in the design time. The incapability to complete the construction projects on time and within the budget are the major problems faced by the construction industry. Inefficient project planning and scheduling, the lack of contractor experience, improper site management and supervision, and the delayed delivery of materials can also adversely affect the construction projects.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of open-source construction management software. With innovative advances, a few open-source solutions have shown up, posturing solid competition for construction management software. Open-source construction management software is posing a serious threat to the on-premises and cloud-based construction management software markets. It can be downloaded and run on all platforms and are becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China.

Key vendors



Bentley Systems

PlanGrid

Procore

The Sage Group

Trimble

Viewpoint



Other prominent vendors



Aconex

BrickControl

BuilderStorm

BuildStar

BuildTools

CATCloud

Dexter & Chaney

e-Builder

ExactLogix

eSUB

Jonas Construction Software

Snagmaster

Systemates

Newforma



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Overview: Global construction management software market



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Segmentation by deployment model



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pcwkql/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716