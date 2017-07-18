Global Construction Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bentley Systems, PlanGrid, Procore, The Sage Group, Trimble & Viewpoint

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Construction Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global construction management software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Construction Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software. Cloud-based collaboration is one of the technology trends that is transforming the construction management software market. Storing all data on the hard-drive results in the lack of storage and poor interaction with team members.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in the design time. The incapability to complete the construction projects on time and within the budget are the major problems faced by the construction industry. Inefficient project planning and scheduling, the lack of contractor experience, improper site management and supervision, and the delayed delivery of materials can also adversely affect the construction projects.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of open-source construction management software. With innovative advances, a few open-source solutions have shown up, posturing solid competition for construction management software. Open-source construction management software is posing a serious threat to the on-premises and cloud-based construction management software markets. It can be downloaded and run on all platforms and are becoming increasingly popular in developing economies such as India and China.
Key vendors
- Bentley Systems
- PlanGrid
- Procore
- The Sage Group
- Trimble
- Viewpoint
Other prominent vendors
- Aconex
- BrickControl
- BuilderStorm
- BuildStar
- BuildTools
- CATCloud
- Dexter & Chaney
- e-Builder
- ExactLogix
- eSUB
- Jonas Construction Software
- Snagmaster
- Systemates
- Newforma
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Overview: Global construction management software market
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Segmentation by deployment model
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor profiles
