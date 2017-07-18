

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for a fourteenth successive month as inflation remains well below the bank's 3 percent target.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank left the base rate unchanged at 0.90 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



'While attention elsewhere in Central and South Eastern Europe is turning to the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, Hungary's MPC looks set to maintain its ardently dovish stance in today's post-meeting press statement,' Capital Economics' economist Liam Carson said.



The statement is likely to repeat the line that the MPC 'will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further' if needed, the economist added.



The bank had cut the key rate by 15 basis points in March last year, which was the first reduction in eight months. Similar size cuts were repeated in April and May last year.



The overnight deposit rate, which was lowered to negative last year, was unchanged at -0.05 percent.



Headline inflation eased to 1.9 percent in June, the weakest since December.



Capital Economics' Carson expects underlying price pressures to continue to build over the next twelve to eighteen months as the economy is operating at full employment and demand is set to remain strong. Headline inflation looks set to rise above-target in early-2018, the economist said.



'For now, we think that this will prompt a shift towards policy tightening in the first half of next year,' Carson said. 'Initially, the MPC will have to unwind its unconventional easing measures, before raising the policy rate.'



The economist also warned if the central bank fails to shift its dovish stance then it could cause a nasty inflation shock and prompt more aggressive rate hikes further down the road.



