SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Condé Nast is home to the most premium brands in media, and within that portfolio lie some of the most iconic images of all time. Embarking on a quest to make those images available to art collectors and brand enthusiasts all over the world, Condé Nast has partnered with Pixels.com to transform more than 40,000 iconic images from Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Vogue, GQ, and more into wall art. Some images are also available as home décor, fashion accessories, and apparel. Products are available to purchase through Pixels.com, CondeNastStore.com, and NewYorkerStore.com.

"Condé Nast is known for its rich creative legacy and association with some of the world's most famed photographers and artists," said Cathy Hoffman Glosser, senior vice president of licensing at Condé Nast. "This partnership with Pixels allows us to tap into our vast archive of iconic images to offer consumers greater access to the worlds they love, in an elevated environment audiences have come to expect from us."

In Pixels, Condé Nast found a partner that could seamlessly and rapidly design, build, and maintain a massive e-commerce storefront, which transforms tens of thousands of magazine covers and editorial photos directly from the pages of Condé Nast's brands into a variety of unique wall art and products. Pixels provides the technology to power the Condé Nast website, produces each product on-demand at one of its 14 production facilities, and then ships orders directly to Condé Nast buyers all over the world.

According to Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels, this partnership represents the perfect marriage of software, manufacturing, global distribution, and iconic imagery. "We have incredible technology in place which allows companies such as Condé Nast to transform any image into a number of unique products and then sell those products to consumers worldwide without having to deal with overhead, inventory, production, or customer service."

Pixels is a technology and lifestyle company which helps artists, photographers, and iconic brands transform their images into physical-goods businesses. Privately held, Pixels currently powers the online storefronts for 500,000+ independent artists and iconic brands. The business was bootstrapped and programmed by Broihier back in 2006 and, due to extensive automation and a devoted fan base, has emerged as the leader in the online art world with a virtually limitless capacity to scale.

For more information, please visit www.pixels.com.

About Condé Nast

Condé Nast is a premier media company renowned for producing the highest quality content for the world's most influential audiences. Attracting more than 120 million consumers across its industry-leading print, digital and video brands, the company's portfolio includes some of the most iconic titles in media: Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, GQ Style, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, Allure, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Wired, W, Golf Digest, Golf World, Teen Vogue, Ars Technica, The Scene, Pitchfork and Backchannel. The company's newest division, Condé Nast Entertainment, was launched in 2011 to develop film, television and premium digital video programming.

For more information, please visit condenast.com and follow @CondeNast on Twitter.

About Pixels

Pixels is a technology and lifestyle company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is a global marketplace for artists, photographers, and the world's most iconic brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to Pixels.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g. canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Pixels fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via its network of 14 global manufacturing facilities.

In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Pixels also develops technology to help image owners sell their products through mobile apps, brick-and-mortar retail stores, third-party e-commerce platforms (e.g. Shopify and Amazon), and anywhere else that buyers are buying.

Connect with Pixels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shoppixels

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shoppixels

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shoppixels/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/shoppixels/

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3155904

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3155907



Media Contacts:

Justine Houston-Brown

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

Email Contact



Mari Dwyer

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Conde Nast

212-286-2021

Email Contact



