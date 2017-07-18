PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- People Power, an Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) software company, announces Stuart Sikes has joined its team as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. As People Power continues to lead the industry by bringing bot-enabled AI services to the smart home market, Sikes will help develop business relationships to drive the company forward.

"We're dedicated to providing our customers industry-leading IoT services that will make the smart home even smarter and simplify consumer's lives. Stuart's years of experience and wealth of knowledge in the IoT industry allows us to achieve this by reaching more customers with valuable and highly differentiated services," said Gene Wang, CEO of People Power. "We're thrilled to have Stuart join our team to expand our capabilities and reputation as leaders in the smart home space."

Sikes was previously President of global market research and advisory firm Parks Associates, where he led the growth of the small company to become an internationally recognized leader in the IoT industry. He formed relationships with senior staff at leading telecom, consumer electronics, security, energy utility, cloud services, IoT, insurance and connected healthcare companies. During Sikes' tenure, the company's brand was elevated and sales revenue expanded by over 300 percent.

"Many companies are competing to win the IoT race, but People Power's impressive team of technologists, visionaries, product managers, marketers, salespeople and customer support staff enables them to be a front runner," said Stuart Sikes, Vice President of Development and Strategy at People Power. "The company's focus and ability to execute is exceptional, and I'm truly excited by the combination of AI technology and easy-to-use products from People Power. The company clearly understands the features and value propositions required to advance IoT in the home, and I'm proud to be part of this innovative organization."

Prior to Parks Associates, Sikes served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Intelligraphics Inc., a specialty software development company. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and then later received an MBA from Southern Methodist University in 1988.

For more information on People Power and its executive team, visit http://www.peoplepowerco.com

About People Power

Founded in 2009, People Power Company is an award-winning software company with unique expertise and success in creating mobile and cloud technology. The People Power IoT Suite enables rapid IoT device and program connection, engagement, delivery and management for digital service providers, telecoms and manufacturers. Bringing Artificial Intelligence to IoT for recurring revenues in security, energy and care services, its ready-made cloud and mobile software stacks connect consumers to valued lifestyle experiences. Services from concept through commercial release enabled by People Power are available as white-label solutions for customers around the world. For more information, visit www.peoplepowerco.com.

Media Contact

Paige Thornton

Uproar PR for People Power

pthornton@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x 240



