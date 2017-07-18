C-RAN Market (Centralized RAN) 24% CAGR Between 2017-2020 Ecosystem Analysis and 2030 Forecasts Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

C-RAN Market latest report indicates that mobile operators are expected to invest nearly $9 Billion in Centralized Radio Access Network Ecosystem infrastructure rollouts by the end of 2017. Key manufacturers covered in this report are 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 3Roam, 6WIND, Accelink Technologies Corporation, Accelleran, Actelis Networks, ADLINK Technology, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Advantech, Airspan Networks, Alpha Networks, Alphabet, Altiostar Networks, Amarisoft, América Móvil Group, Anritsu Corporation, APRESIA Systems, Aquantia Corporation and 270 more.

Browse 115 Figures, 279 Company Profiles, spread across 430 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1130413-the-c-ran-centralized-radio-access-network-ecosystem-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts.html.

The "C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

The research publication will be of value to current and future potential investors into the C-RAN ecosystem, as well as enabling technology providers, C-RAN solution providers, mobile operators and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem. Research estimates that global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment. Purchase Copy of this Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1130413.

Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.

Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators - including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefónica - seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.

Another report titled "Global and Chinese Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) Industry, 2012-2022 Market Research Report" is a similar professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2012-2017 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. Read more at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1075193-global-and-chinese-cloud-radio-access-network-ran-industry-2017-market-research-report.html.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-139-signals-and-systems-telecom.xml