

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 68, compared to 67 last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the yen, the franc and the euro, it held steady against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1577 against the euro, 111.99 against the yen, 0.9533 against the franc and 1.3026 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX