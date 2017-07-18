PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Mobile Health, a cloud-based platform that improves employee health and well-being while lowering healthcare costs, today announced that Greg Armer has joined its team as vice president, Strategy and Growth. Armer has extensive experience across the healthcare industry, having held marketing, sales, operations and account management positions at leading insurers.

Most recently, Armer helped with the formation of Anthem's National Accounts business unit where he led the West Region Account Management team. His career began as a founder of the nation's first comprehensive behavioral health insurer, Managed Health Network.

Connecting companies and their employees in the common goal of optimizing the increasingly complex and costly healthcare system, Mobile Health supports proactive accountability for employee health outcomes. As a result, Mobile Health is giving health plans, employers and providers a measurable way to manage risk and cost.

Armer commented, "Having learned this business from the ground-floor up, I have a great appreciation for the power of Mobile Health's solution. Mobile Health uses data analytics, personalized multi-channel communications, incentives, and embedded analytics to optimize employee engagement and the health of each individual. It's exciting to be part of the well-being transformation Mobile Health is driving."

Mobile Health founder and CEO John Halloran added, "Greg's passion for health and wellness has been the primary focus of his career. His contributions to the future of Mobile Health, our partners and our clients were apparent from day one. He shares our vision of how each individual can take ownership of their health and why that's important to better business outcomes."

About Mobile Health

Founded in 2012, Mobile Health is a mobile-first Total Population Health Management platform designed for health plans, employers and providers that want to stay connected to their members and drive better health outcomes through technology. Knowing that mobile technology will continue to play a dominant role in the transformation of healthcare to a more consumer-centric marketplace, Mobile Health promotes positive outcomes by personally guiding consumers through the complex healthcare system when they need it, on the devices they use every day. With Mobile Health, risks and costs can be better measured by health plans, employers and providers; workforces are healthier and more engaged; and safety and productivity increase. For more information about Mobile Health, visit http://www.mobilehealthconsumer.com.

