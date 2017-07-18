Human Capital Management Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Component, Software, Service, Deployment Model, Organizational Size & Vertical

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Human Capital Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Human Capital Management (HCM) market is expected to grow from USD 14.50 Billion in 2017 to USD 22.51 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, because of the increasing complexities in managing the widespread workforce. Moreover, acquiring the right talent is another major factor contributing to the growth of Human Capital Management market. The HCM solutions offers different software, such as core Human Resources (HR), workforce management, sourcing and recruiting, applicant tracking system, and staffing vendor management.

In software, sourcing and recruiting, and workforce management segment are expected to have significant market growth rates in the Human Capital Management market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. HCM vendors offers various services, such as implementation, training and support, and consulting, in order to help organizations determine the best possible software to fit their specific needs. In the services segment, the support and maintenance service segment is expected to grow at a faster rate. Training and support services facilitate organizations and users to understand the software functionalities, update to the latest features, and also ensure the smooth functionality of the software in the long run.

The cloud-based HCM solutions are rapidly gaining traction in the deployment type segment. The cloud deployment type stimulates better access to HCM data, with faster implementation and reduced total cost of ownership. Considering the cost benefits, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are likely to adopt the cloud-based deployment model for implementing HCM solutions. Furthermore, higher scalability and speed are the other major factors that support the fast growth of the cloud-based deployment model. The market for cloud is expected to grow in the future, as it provides secure access to various administrative activities through an HR portal and enables users to access personal HR data, such as employee records, health benefit information, and payroll information through mobile and desktop devices, virtually from any device.

Companies Mentioned



Automatic Data Processing, Llc

Ceridian Hcm, Inc.

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Employwise, Inc.

Infor

International Business Machines Corporation

Kronos, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

Peoplestrategy, Inc.

Sap Se

Sumtotal Systems, Llc (A Skillsoft Company)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Workday, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Component



7 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Software



8 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Service



9 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Organization Size



11 Human Capital Management Market Analysis, By Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4p7cdq/human_capital

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716