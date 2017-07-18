VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at its Skoonka Creek gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 15 km north of Lytton, British Columbia.

-- The newly acquired 2,783 ha Skoonka Creek gold property is an epithermal-style exploration target that covers prospective stratigraphy in the northern SBGB, a 110 km northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. -- The discovery of coarse placer gold at the confluence of the Nicoamen and Thompson Rivers in 1857 sparked a gold rush that a year later drew an estimated 20,000 prospectors. This initiated the Fraser River gold rush. In 2005, Strongbow Exploration drilled 20.2 g/t gold over 12.8 metres confirming the presence of high grade epithermal gold mineralization at the Skoonka Creek gold property and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB). -- Subsequent to 2007, limited drilling and exploration indicates that mineralization encountered to date represents the upper portions of a shallowly eroded low sulphidation epithermal system, with good potential to discover more consistent and higher gold grades at greater depths.

Shaun Pollard, Director & CFO of Westhaven stated, "We are excited to begin the 2017 field season at the Skoonka Creek gold property in preparation for a drill program. This project has previously produced world-class drill intersections and has the potential to host a major gold discovery."

Preliminary Fieldwork

Preliminary fieldwork has been focused on the JJ-West prospect, the possible westward continuation of the high-grade JJ Zone. Additional soil sampling has extended this grid by 500 metres west to test for the continuation of the previously defined area of anomalous soil geochemistry. The newly collected soil samples will be processed for multi-element analysis.

Geological mapping and prospecting carried out over the new soil grid has uncovered two areas of quartz veining. The more significant of the two is roughly on trend with the JJ Zone to the east. Rock samples have been collected for assay from the two areas of quartz veining.

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley and Skoonka gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com.

Qualified Person Statement

L. John Peters, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

