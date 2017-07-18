Global $647 Million Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Analysis By Product (Pure, Leukocyte-Rich, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), By Application (Orthopedics, Cosmetic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Neurosurgery), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global platelet rich plasma market is expected to reach USD 647.1 million by 2025

Growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increasing application of PRP in cosmetic surgery is propelling the demand for the market. Platelet-rich plasma has become one of the cutting-edge technologies for a number of medical applications including orthopedics, general surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, wound healing, and others.

Platelet rich plasma treatments aid in soft tissue healing and reduce the risk of post and preoperative bleeding. As a result, it is considered as one of the most significant treatment methods for the management of several chronic diseases.

The most enticing fact about this treatment is that the procedure helps in regeneration of ligament and tendon fibers, which can possibly obviate the need for surgery and result in enormous growth of the PRP market during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The market study suggests that pure PRP dominated the overall market in 2016 owing to its greater capability and suitability for bone regeneration and improved patient response due to less inflammation

- However, leukocyte-rich PRP is expected to witness highest growth rate due to the presence of inductive properties that help in stimulation of healing processes. Treatment with leukocyte-rich PRP is anticipated to be one of the most favorable methods in the future for the treatment of soft tissue defects

- Amongst the application segments, orthopedics occupied the largest share in 2016 as PRP injections aid in rapid augmentation of soft tissue healing process. Few orthopedic complications that have been treated successfully with PRP techniques include knee osteoarthritis, Achilles tendinopathy, lateral epicondylitis, rotator cuff tears, and ulnar collateral ligament

- The cosmetic surgery and dermatology application segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period as PRP injections trigger the production of new cells and promote collagen formation, which naturally tightens and smoothens the skin

- North America dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to increasing orthopedic disorders & sport injuries and greater developments in the field of plasma therapy

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to growing awareness regarding platelet rich plasma treatment, rising demand for cosmetic procedures, and booming medical tourism industry in the region



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Platelet Rich Plasma Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product& Application



7 Competitive Landscape



T-Biotechnology

Arthrex, Inc.

Terumo BCT, Inc.

EmCyte Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Glofinn OY

Dr. PRP America

