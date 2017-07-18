Digital Printing Company Vinyl Xpress Adds State-of-the-Art Printer to its Lineup of Equipment

Lineup of Equipment The Mimaki UV Inkjet Printer is Ultra Fast, and Can Print in a Combo of White and Color Inks

CONCORD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Since the day they first opened their doors for business, the founders of Vinyl Xpress have strived to use the latest and best quality printers for their digital printing jobs. Recently, they have added another amazing new printer to their existing selection of equipment: the Mimaki 3.2m wide UV inkjet printer.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new Mimaki UV Inkjet printer has a number of innovative and impressive features that caught the attention of the founders.

For example, the printer is larger than many, and prints with both white and color inks, which adds value to transparent media print. The white ink also allows for three-layer printing with color plus white plus color.

"This feature ensures a beautiful color reproduction for backlit signs at any time of day and night," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, the 3.2m wide LED-UV printer does not require drying, which allows for processing and operation right after the printing job is complete; this will help VX to complete even more orders in less time. The new printer is also exceptionally fast, with a high printing speed of 60m2/h on banner material.

The new Mimaki 3.2 m wide UV inkjet printer joins a number of other Mimaki brand printers at VX; these include the Mimaki CJV30-130 Print and Cut which is ideal for banners, signs, vehicle wraps and other displays, and the Mimaki JFX200-2513 Flat Bed, which can print on materials up to almost 2 inches thick.

The fact that VX has added an innovative new printer to its repertoire will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have worked with the company. The founders are devoted to offering outstanding customer service and keeping abreast of the latest and most state-of-the-art equipment.

"No print job is too big for us. We produce large format printing and signage for recognizable brands and creative agencies like marketing and advertising firms," the spokesperson noted.

