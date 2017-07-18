Authentic Middle Eastern Flavors Are in Brooklyn at New Yummy Kosher Grill Restaurant

Middle East Meets West for Residents of Brooklyn, as the New York Borough's Newest Middle Eastern Restaurant Brings a Touch of the Mediterranean to the Establishment's Kosher Middle Eastern Cuisine

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Yummy Kosher Grill, the newest kosher restaurant on the New York borough's block, is bringing Brooklyn diners a menu that's chock full of popular Middle Eastern dishes with a twist. Middle Eastern favorites, like hummus, shawarma, and falafel, are complemented by baby chicken from Israel and classic Mediterranean lamb kebabs, served in a variety of delectable and decidedly traditional, always.

To check out the menu of delicious foods and learn more about Yummy Kosher Grill, please visit https://www.yummykoshergrill.com/.

These dishes, originating from the various national and cultural traditions, bring together the best of several worlds, giving the restaurant's customers, who can either dine in or have their entrees and sides delivered right to their doors, a greater selection of foods to satisfy their dinnertime cravings. In fact, the establishment also offers long-time American favorites as well, including ground beef, steak, chicken breast, and garden burgers, with the ever-popular side of fries. Other side dishes include quinoa, rice, steamed vegetables, roasted potatoes, and sweet potato fries.

Chef Morris Adi, who hails from Israel, specializes in the creative fusion of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. In addition to developing the Middle Eastern cuisine that's featured at Yummy Kosher Grill Restaurant, Chef Adi is happy to serve those customers who have both a large appetite and a yearning for a very special burger. For example, the restaurant's gourmet burger, which is made from 10 oz. of ground steak, is topped with tasty beef pastrami slices and garnished with shallots and mushrooms.

"Putting together creative combinations of ingredients to build delicious entrees that people enjoy is obviously the goal of every chef," says Adi. "Even at a casual dining establishment like Yummy Kosher Grill, it's rewarding to prepare flavorful dishes that blend the character of The Middle East with that of The Mediterranean, while also offering the comfort of kosher in these ethnically authentic dishes, as well as in our American food selections."

Chef Adi and the rest of the restaurant's staff hope that those who live in Brooklyn and are seeking an authentic Middle Eastern restaurant with a creative menu that's tastefully embellished with a touch of the Mediterranean will decide to give Yummy Kosher a try.

About Yummy Kosher Grill:

The inviting, comfortable dining room at Yummy Kosher Grill is the perfect place to enjoy an amazing kosher meal. The shawarma is one of their specialties and is highly reviewed for its delicious taste. As a kosher restaurant, they take their ingredients seriously. They only buy their ingredients from approved suppliers. Their meat comes from Glatt Kosher butchers that have decades of experience. For vegetables, they only get fresh produce and carefully inspect and clean them. For more information, please visit https://www.yummykoshergrill.com/.

