

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A hedge fund that was previously valued at more than $2 billion during the oil boom is now worth 'essentially nothing' after it borrowed heavily to buy oil and gas wells before the plunge in energy prices, the Wall Street Journal reported.



According to the WSJ report, the 2013 fund will leave its clients, including major pensions, endowments and charitable foundations, with at most pennies on the dollar. The fund's lenders, led by Wells Fargo & Co., are currently negotiating to take control of its assets.



The fund is managed by EnerVest Ltd., a Houston-based private equity firm that focuses on energy investments. The company started to invest in the fund in 2013, when crude oil was trading at more than double the current price of about $45 a barrel.



The fund is later said to have added $1.3 billion of borrowed money to boost its buying power. However, the 2016 oil bust landed it in trouble.



Several prominent institutional investors, including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Florida's largest pension fund manager and the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Plan have each invested $100 million in the fund, according to the WSJ report.



At least one investor, the Orange County Employees Retirement System, has reportedly marked its investment in the fund down to zero.



Only seven private-equity funds larger than $1 billion have ever lost money for investors, according to data from investment firm Cambridge Associates LLC cited in the report.



