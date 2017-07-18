Envoy Group Corp: Envoy Group's BitReturn New Mining Hardware Increases Profitability

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Envoy Group Corp. (OTC PINK: ENVV) (the "Company" or "Envoy"), a digital currency and Blockchain technology company, is extremely pleased to release the results of a two-week test run with several Graphic Processor Units ("GPUs") equivalent to the new cards that will be installed in its BitReturn subsidiary processing facility by the end of July. The pilot program allowed BitReturn management to test the cost-effectiveness of its planned new hardware.

On June 27th, Envoy announced the shipment of its first large block of cryptocurrency mining hardware to its BitReturn Tier 3 Datacenter. This new shipment will allow BitReturn to employ over 500 additional advanced GPUs produced by NVIDIA (NVDA).

"We view our operations much like a gold mine, and this test run is the equivalent of a pre-feasibility study that allows us to stress test the hardware and examine critical operating costs and profitability. The results validated our selection of the hardware and design configuration of our new cryptocurrency mining rigs," commented Matt deFouw, BitReturn President.

The test program rated the GPUs for operational uptime, performance per watt, and profitability in mining a variety of cryptocurrencies. The results demonstrated that revenue performance by the NVIDIA GPUs was exceptional for the mining of Ethereum, a burgeoning cryptocurrency currently on pace to intersect and potentially outpace Bitcoin's market cap valuation.

The highlight was a gross revenue increase of 135% over the current GPUs operating at the Datacenter due to an increase in design efficacy and decreased electrical consumption.

Harp Sangha, Envoy CEO, affirmed the Management Team's excitement with the results and indicated that a second significant order is planned after the installation of the current shipment.

About Envoy Group, Corp.

Envoy Group, Corp. (OTC PINK: ENVV) is a digital currency and Blockchain technology company. BitReturn, a division of the Envoy Group Corp., has first targeted a high positive cash flow method of Mining of Digital Currencies that has been de-risked by employing the most effective Graphic Processor (GPU) technology and BitReturn's secure Tier3 (T3) facility in Kamloops, B.C. Hundreds of 7 to 13 GPU arrays will be working 24/7 within the climate controlled facility. Mining of Digital Currencies will be constantly directed to which currencies provide maximized profitability. New digital coins drop into the world every 10 minutes and BitReturn will be there to catch them. Block Chain is an incorruptible publically distributed digital ledger that allows for transparent and secure validation of online information.

For more information, please visit: http://bitreturn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends," or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

