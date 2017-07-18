PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced Raj Rajamani has joined as vice president of product management. Rajamani is the second executive to join SentinelOne from Cylance; the company announced in June that former Cylance senior vice president of worldwide sales Nicholas Warner has joined as chief revenue officer.

"Raj has a deep understanding of both the underlying technology and the broader security landscape that will drive our product forward," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "His expertise is invaluable as we continue to build the most innovative next-generation endpoint protection solution on the market today. Under his leadership, I am confident we will take our product roadmap and offerings to our customers to the next level."

As vice president of product management, Rajamani is responsible for all aspects of the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform including design, roadmap and strategy. At Cylance, Rajamani served as the vice president of product management where he led a product management and UX team responsible for delivering an internationalized product portfolio in just under three years. Prior to Cylance, he held various product management leadership positions at Marketo and Solidcore (acquired by McAfee).

"SentinelOne's approach to endpoint protection is unique in that the technology dynamically detects malicious behavior and responds intelligently at machine speed," said Rajamani. "In my new role, I look forward to working with some of the brightest minds across security, machine-learning and behavioral-based analytics to continue delivering the best next-generation endpoint protection solution on the market."

The company has hit a number of strategic milestones this year including a $70 million series C investment led by Redpoint Ventures, placement as a Visionary on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, and a coveted "recommended" rating from NSS Labs for Advanced Endpoint Protection. The addition of Warner and Rajamani rounds out a string of solid executive leadership additions in the past six months; the company announced the addition of a CFO and CMO and new vice president of worldwide channels in April.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, and Palo Alto Networks. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

