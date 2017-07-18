sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.07.2017 | 17:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021 - Emergence of Dual-Fuel Engines & Surge in Commercial Shipping are Key Market Trends

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of dual-fuel engines. Dual-fuel engines use both liquid and gaseous fuels for operations. These dual-fuel engines mix intake air with natural gas, which is ignited by the diesel. The natural gas gradually replaces the diesel with a substitution rate of 50%-70%.

According to the report, one driver in the market is surge in commercial shipping. The growth of commercial shipping worldwide is directly influenced by globalization. As economies worldwide are interlinked, the world trade volume is influenced by the global economic conditions. International trade rises along with the economic expansion, wherein seaborne trade plays a central role. Therefore, economic development and growth have resulted in enormous opportunities for the marine industry, especially due to the global demand and supply of commodities and manufactured goods.


Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is collapsing Greek shipbuilding industry. The Eurozone crisis has had a significant impact on the shipbuilding industry in Greece, which has dominated the global shipping trade from the 1960s. The EU's stimulus package and the International Monetary Fund bailout have given a new lease of life to the nation, which suffered from the debilitating effects of surging borrowing costs and austerity measures attached to previous EU bailouts. However, the effects of the crisis will continue for some more years.

Key vendors

  • Caterpillar
  • MAN Diesel & Turbo
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Wärtsilä

Other prominent vendors

  • Cummins
  • Hybrid Marine
  • STEYR MOTORS
  • Elco Motor Yachts
  • Oceanvolt
  • Beta Marine
  • Leonardo DRS
  • GE

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6sq4t5/global_hybrid

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire