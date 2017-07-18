Erda Energy Acquires Greenfield Holdings and Expands Clean Energy Solutions to Businesses Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Erda Energy International LLC, a clean energy solutions provider, has acquired Greenfield Holdings Limited for an undisclosed sum. Greenfield Holdings Group, based in Jersey, Channel Islands, has developed and patented cutting-edge, low-carbon energy and geo-exchange technologies deployed primarily in the U.K. The new, merged firm will be called Erda Energy.

Erda's services will be expanded globally and focus on businesses seeking energy solutions that move the built environment toward a zero-carbon future. Kevin Stickney, who has over 10 years of experience in designing and delivering innovative energy and geo-exchange solutions, will lead the Erda team based in London. Stickney was formerly managing director of Thermal Energy Networks Limited, which was part of the Greenfield Holdings Group.

"Having spent a number of years working with the range of energy technologies for Greenfield Holdings Group, our team is excited to become part of Erda," said Stickney. "We welcome the opportunity to expand our technology globally."

Erda plans to expand its staff and clientele in the U.S. More information will be posted on the company's website at www.erdaenergy.com later this summer.

About Erda Energy

Erda Energy is an energy solutions company that helps businesses dramatically reduce energy consumption, utility costs and carbon impact. Using advanced technologies that leverage the stability of the earth's temperature, our energy solutions increase efficiency immediately, eliminating waste and reducing energy use by up to 70%. For buildings, campuses and entire cities, Erda's proven technologies have the power to change the way we think about energy use.