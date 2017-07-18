Technavio market research analysts forecast the global smart connected baby monitors marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 28% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global smart connected baby monitors marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists video smart connected baby monitors and audio smart connected baby monitors as the two major product segments, of which the video smart connected baby monitors dominated the market with a share of over 91% in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global smart connected baby monitors market:

Premiumization through innovations in features and user interfaces

Increasing number of working mothers

Online retail increasing visibility and accessibility of products across geographies

Premiumization through innovations in features and user interfaces

Innovation in technology is the key factor that drives the global smart connected baby monitors market. Various players in the market are developing innovative smart connected baby monitors with features like remote monitoring, temperature monitoring, humidity history, and noise detection. The main advantage of using wireless smart baby monitors is mobility. This device allows parents to keep a watch on their babies from all corners of the house and even when they are outdoors.

The smart baby monitors with Wi-Fi connectivity have cameras that provide the view of the baby during the day and at night. The temperature in the room may change from time to time. This change in temperature can also be traced by smart connected baby monitors with Wi-Fi connectivity and viewed on smartphones and tablets. This enables parents to maintain the desired temperature in the room.

"These devices offer interactive monitoring and are compatible with smartphones, computers, and tablets. They also provide features such as room temperature monitoring, sound notifications, and a two-way communication system to speak and hear from anywhere. Such innovative features and technology are expected to drive the market for smart baby monitors," says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for toys and baby products research.

Increasing number of working mothers

Changing lifestyles have led to an increase in the number of nuclear and single-parent families, which has led to an increased need for easy-to-use baby monitoring devices. According to the National Center for Health Statistics in the US, several career-oriented parents delay having children to earn enough disposable income to ensure the safety and comfort of their children when they have them, later in life.

These working parents then seek the assistance of baby monitors to carry on with their chores while simultaneously monitoring their babies. The use of baby monitors has exponentially increased over the past few years. Women prefer to monitor babies while working or when they are away from home to ensure the safety of their infant. This is expected to boost market growth in the future.

Online retail increasing visibility and accessibility of products across geographies

The growing online retail increases the visibility of products and makes them accessible across various geographies. E-retailing is the fastest growing sector of the global online retail market. China and the US were the leading end-users, accounting for 55% of the global online sales in 2014. Some of the biggest players in the global online retail market for smart baby monitors are Amazon.com, First Cry, and Babies "R" Us.

"The growing number of online websites offering a wide range of smart baby monitors has increased the demand for these devices, especially among working parents who seek easy accessibility and convenience. E-retailing of various products including smart baby monitors is gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products," says Poonam.

