KIRKLAND, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Nytec Inc today announced the opening of a curated sculpture garden created specifically to provide an inspiring haven for employees and an environment which encourages creative thinking, collaboration, and well-being. Supporting employees across all functions and at all levels to "Think Big!", Nytec's investment in its entire environment provides both the technical facilities necessary to create award winning IoT / Consumer Electronics solutions, and a calm biosphere for employees where they can envision and innovate new products. Nestled next to its award-winning international headquarters overlooking Lake Washington, the new sculpture garden currently showcases six emerging local Kirkland artists. Curated by Ryan James, Ryan James Fine Arts, the collection will rotate every quarter and a robust schedule of shows are planned through 2018.

"Nytec's sculpture garden, 'The Garden of You' is a dedication to, and celebration of, all Nytec employees, past, present and future. It is an uplifting place for a break, a private phone call, or a small meeting, and it offers our employees the kind of stimulation that nourishes creative minds. Being surrounded by sculpture and nature is the perfect counterpoint to being immersed in cutting-edge design and engineering," said Rich Lerz, CEO, Nytec Inc.

Known for its award-winning integrated consulting, Nytec's diverse team includes designers, engineers, manufacturing experts, visionaries/strategists, and technical recruiters who turn ideas into real, first-of-a-kind consumer electronics and IoT products / solutions for Fortune 100 companies.

Most recently, Nytec's Product Innovation Center created the world's first mass implementation of an IoT guest experience platform that will change the hospitality industry forever. This platform has also helped Nytec's client secure the prestigious recognition by Fast Company Magazine as The Most Innovative Company of the World 2017. Nytec's Client Services Division continues to lead in the recruitment industry by providing some of the industry's best technical talents for tier one technology companies which has resulted in the creation of new products for flying into outer space.

Lerz added, "The art we have in our campus often sparks conversations, and fosters a new level of interest and curiosity throughout our work space. The Art Rotation program helps to open even the simplest dialogue; facilitating the expression of opinions, spurring our creative juices, and pushing us to think beyond...to think big!"

Since 2014, Nytec team members have helped curate a revolving collection of artwork in their office environment. From common areas, such as break rooms and corridors, to more private spaces including offices and conference rooms, Nytec's goal is to infuse the daily work space with beautiful and thought provoking works in keeping with our core values and aesthetics.

"Rotating art creates a fresh sense of space and enriching feel," said Ryan James, Ryan James Fine Arts. "We only represent local Washington artists focusing on Modern, Abstract and Conceptual works. It's great to see the continuous support from Nytec in supporting their employees' well-being while showcasing creative works of art from local artists."

Curated by Ryan James Fine Arts, https://www.ryanjamesfinearts.com/. The first show in the Nytec's "Garden of You" Sculpture Garden includes works by Kirkland artists Don Anderson, Lee Campbell, Stephen Edwards, Dan Freeman, Craig Howard, and Dean Kentala. Select pieces are available for purchase.

Nytec's "Garden of You" Sculpture Garden is located on private property and can be visited with an appointment. Please reach out to learnmore@nytec.com to schedule.

Nytec is an award-winning, integrated consulting firm with over 40 years of proven success turning ideas into real, first-of-a-kind, lifestyle technology products for tier-one global and Fortune 100 companies. Nytec's world-class designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex problems, anchored around delivering the ultimate user experience into compelling, simple solutions that span hardware, software and services. With a global footprint of dedicated employees, Nytec's industry-leading Client Services Division provides customizable talent solutions to satisfy any staffing requirements, either onsite, offsite, or project based. Nytec is also able to manage highly complex projects end-to-end at their Product Innovation Center, equipped with cutting-edge design and engineering labs. Nytec's unique business model and sophisticated facilities allow clients to push beyond the boundaries of technology, and creatively solve challenges across design, firmware, electrical and mechanical initiatives to engineer complete solutions. With offices around the world, Nytec teams work seamlessly with a vast portfolio of trusted manufacturing partners, to ensure every detail is refined, from start-to-finish, creating exceptional design, execution, and quality. Nytec's integrated end-to-end management approach delivers the right product, with the right experience, at the right time. For more information, please visit www.nytec.com or call 1.425.968.5715.

