A single-cell concentrating photovoltaic system developed by researchers at Penn State University reportedly reached 30% efficiency, and generated 54% more energy during a two-day test than a commercial silicon solar in the same conditions.

Concentrating photovoltaics (CPV) is a popular area of research in solar, with strong potential for high efficiency. Most current CPV systems, says Penn State, are very large and have to track the sun during the say, making them suitable for large open spaces but more limited in other applications.

"What we're trying to do is create a high efficiency CPV system in the form factor of a traditional silicon solar panel," says Chris Giebink, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State. "Our goal in these recent experiments was to demonstrate the technical feasibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...