FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, July 18

FIRSTGROUP PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

ResolutionFORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
No. of Votes% of VoteNo. of Votes% of VoteNo. of VotesNo. of Votes
1.To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2017987,154,70399.98206,2620.02987,360,965646,371
2.To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration902,019,47091.3285,771,0768.68987,790,546222,240
3.To elect Richard Adam as a Director763,414,84577.28224,406,68822.72987,821,533191,254
4.To elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director983,972,55699.613,878,0400.39987,850,596162,191
5.To elect Martha Poulter as a Director987,121,47999.93686,5020.07987,807,981204,806
6.To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director984,440,01799.663,385,6470.34987,825,664187,123
7.To re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director984,957,44499.712,859,6500.29987,817,094195,693
8.To re-elect Drummond Hall as a Director984,426,86299.663,398,3210.34987,825,183187,604
9.To re-elect Wolfhart Hauser as a Director976,972,45398.9010,853,0791.10987,825,532187,254
10.To re-elect Tim O'Toole as a Director985,235,15899.742,597,0840.26987,832,242179,270
11.To re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director986,095,04699.821,743,8040.18987,838,850173,937
12.To re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director985,997,27599.811,867,9970.19987,865,272147,515
13.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors961,540,27197.3426,270,8872.66987,811,158201,628
14.To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors985,600,09999.772,265,9360.23987,866,035146,751
15.To authorise the Directors to allot shares977,057,48098.999,952,8891.01987,010,3691,002,418
16.To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights968,183,31999.742,528,0260.26970,711,34517,301,442
17.To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments942,316,76297.0828,357,0732.92970,673,83517,338,951
18.To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares976,708,19799.049,440,4720.96986,148,6691,864,117
19.To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure872,334,95688.31115,458,65711.69987,793,613222,035
20.To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice961,865,83097.3825,912,8202.62987,778,650234,137

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 987,866,035 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 81.74% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,208,614,263 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15 and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

The Board is pleased that shareholders voted in favour of all of the resolutions put to today's meeting. However, the Board notes the 77.28% vote in favour of Resolution 3 (election of Richard Adam as a Director). The Board takes seriously its responsibility to keep in touch with shareholder opinion and as part of this continued dialogue will seek to engage with relevant shareholders. The Board is confident that Richard's commercial acumen and experience from senior roles in large and complex international companies is of benefit to the Company.

Enquiries:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505


© 2017 PR Newswire