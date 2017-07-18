FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

FIRSTGROUP PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

Resolution FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 987,154,703 99.98 206,262 0.02 987,360,965 646,371 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 902,019,470 91.32 85,771,076 8.68 987,790,546 222,240 3. To elect Richard Adam as a Director 763,414,845 77.28 224,406,688 22.72 987,821,533 191,254 4. To elect Jimmy Groombridge as a Director 983,972,556 99.61 3,878,040 0.39 987,850,596 162,191 5. To elect Martha Poulter as a Director 987,121,479 99.93 686,502 0.07 987,807,981 204,806 6. To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director 984,440,017 99.66 3,385,647 0.34 987,825,664 187,123 7. To re-elect Matthew Gregory as a Director 984,957,444 99.71 2,859,650 0.29 987,817,094 195,693 8. To re-elect Drummond Hall as a Director 984,426,862 99.66 3,398,321 0.34 987,825,183 187,604 9. To re-elect Wolfhart Hauser as a Director 976,972,453 98.90 10,853,079 1.10 987,825,532 187,254 10. To re-elect Tim O'Toole as a Director 985,235,158 99.74 2,597,084 0.26 987,832,242 179,270 11. To re-elect Imelda Walsh as a Director 986,095,046 99.82 1,743,804 0.18 987,838,850 173,937 12. To re-elect Jim Winestock as a Director 985,997,275 99.81 1,867,997 0.19 987,865,272 147,515 13. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors 961,540,271 97.34 26,270,887 2.66 987,811,158 201,628 14. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 985,600,099 99.77 2,265,936 0.23 987,866,035 146,751 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 977,057,480 98.99 9,952,889 1.01 987,010,369 1,002,418 16. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 968,183,319 99.74 2,528,026 0.26 970,711,345 17,301,442 17. To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 942,316,762 97.08 28,357,073 2.92 970,673,835 17,338,951 18. To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 976,708,197 99.04 9,440,472 0.96 986,148,669 1,864,117 19. To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 872,334,956 88.31 115,458,657 11.69 987,793,613 222,035 20. To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 961,865,830 97.38 25,912,820 2.62 987,778,650 234,137

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 987,866,035 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 81.74% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,208,614,263 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15 and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

The Board is pleased that shareholders voted in favour of all of the resolutions put to today's meeting. However, the Board notes the 77.28% vote in favour of Resolution 3 (election of Richard Adam as a Director). The Board takes seriously its responsibility to keep in touch with shareholder opinion and as part of this continued dialogue will seek to engage with relevant shareholders. The Board is confident that Richard's commercial acumen and experience from senior roles in large and complex international companies is of benefit to the Company.

