VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF) -
(Ivanhoe Mines has issued the following statement in response to a story published by Bloomberg News earlier today.)
A story published by Bloomberg News today misleads readers with a false and damaging headline and contains erroneous and misleading claims concerning Ivanhoe's success at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The article also deliberately omits critical facts that previously were provided by Ivanhoe to Bloomberg.
Ivanhoe will issue a more detailed response to the misleading article in due course.
