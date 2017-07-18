

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will embark on a tour of 19 US cities in November in support of a memoir revealing how he coped with the devastating loss of his son to cancer.



Beau Biden, who served as Attorney General of his father's home state of Delaware, had died after battling brain cancer on May 30, 2015, at the age of 46.



The book, 'Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose' will be published on November 14.



The title is a reference to what Beau told his father during a family gathering at what would be his final Thanksgiving in November 2014: 'Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you're going to be all right.' .



Promise Me, Dad chronicles 2015, the most momentous and challenging year in Biden's extraordinary life and career, the book's publisher said Monday.



During his American Promise Tour, Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges and live with purpose, Flatiron Books said in a statement.



For twelve months, the Vice President balanced the twin imperatives of living up to his responsibilities to his country and his family while his son Beau battled brain cancer.



The memoir will include the question that put him in a dilemma; whether he should seek the presidency in 2016.



Biden says he has always been fortunate to have an incredible support system around him, and understand how many people in this country go through far worse situations, with far less support. The 74 year-old Delaware Democrat expressed hope that his story will 'strike a chord with other Americans who have walked the same path I have.'



Biden will hold an in-depth conversation with Oprah Winfrey on OWN's Super Soul Sunday on November 12 before embarking on the American Promise Tour.



Tickets for the Tour go on sale to the general public on July 28.



