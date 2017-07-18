Global Distance, Angle, and Level Meters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Fortive, Hexagon, Mitutoyo and Stanley Black & Decker

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Distance, Angle, and Level Meters Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global distance, angle and level meters market to grow at a CAGR of 1.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Distance, Angle and Level Meters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is miniaturization of sensors. The distance, angle, and level meter industry has come a long way through technological upgrades, changing from bulky to handheld sensors that weigh less than a pound. The core components of the distance, angle, and level meters are the photodiode transmitter and receiver.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of floor plan apps. Vendors are looking to integrate distance, angle, and level meters with office workstations on a real-time basis. There are many apps that enable users to connect their smartphones or tablets with these meters. For example, ImageMeter is a mobile app that lets users connect their mobile devices with distance, angle, and level meters. With the app's help, users can record measurements of real world objects with better precision, ease, and speed than manual measurements and hand drawings.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical barriers restricting outdoor measurement. The distance, angle, and level meters market is limited by the accuracy of the equipment as the prices of these devices increase as their accuracy increases. Another key technical barrier is the difficulty associated with these devices in taking measurements under bright sunlight. Most of the distance meters are difficult to use in bright sunlight because of their sensitivity to light. Ninety percent of distance, angle, and level meters use laser.

Key vendors



Bosch

Fortive

HEXAGON

Mitutoyo

Stanley Black & Decker



Other prominent vendors



FLIR Systems

Hilti

Makita

STABILA

Trimble



